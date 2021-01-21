Get started today.

Intelligent note-taking.
Non-linear file management.
Ideas and relationships visualized.
Two brains are
better than one.
TheBrain is the most powerful way to capture, organize, and share your notes, files, and web links across all your devices.
As you shift focus from topic to topic, TheBrain moves right along with you, showing your information and all the connections you've made. It's a natural extension of your thinking. Now you can see how things are connected and you'll never forget or lose an idea.
There are a lot of connections in your head, but unfortunately sometimes they don't last. With TheBrain, your digital Brain captures all that intelligence for playback just when you need it.
With TheBrain you're never more than a few seconds away from any piece of digital information. Web pages, documents, images, notes... From people and projects to ideas and task lists, it's all there in an instant.
Take control by visualizing all your open loops, tasks, and ideas in your Brain. Sync makes your ideas and to dos available from your desktop, web browser, or mobile device anytime.
TheBrain is the trusted repository of all kinds of people and knowledge. From business leaders to visionary artists. From scientific data to marketing plans. When you start your Brain, you join a community of people who share your passion for knowledge and getting things done.
New Year Resolutions in TheBrain
With TheBrain there is no limit to the number of Thoughts or connections you can make. So expand your mind this year and use TheBrain’s visual Thoughts to make your 2021 goals a reality.
January 21, 2021
Go From Thought to Results in Your Brain. Manage your New Year goals and resolutions with guest speaker Omer Aziz.
TheBrain 12 makes connecting information virtually effortless. With discovery of related content, automatic display of backlinks and a redesigned content area, your ideas and knowledge will come to life like never before. Users worldwide are hailing this as the most exciting upgrade of TheBrain ever.